Exclusive | Sharib Hashmi thought working in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hain Jaan would bring him more work but ‘it didn’t’

Sharib Hashmi is an actor known for his versatile performances. Born on January 25, 1976, he gained recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed film ‘Filmistaan’. With his talent and dedication, Hashmi has established himself as a notable figure in the Indian entertainment industry. Hashmi, who made his debut with a Shah Rukh Khan film, discussed how a big debut like Jab Tak Hai Jaan didn't necessarily bring good work his way.

Sharib, while talking about his first big Bollywood film, said, “When the film was released, I felt that I would get a lot of work after a big movie, but I had no clue that I would have to give interviews and meet people. After doing that film, I received a lot of appreciation, but it didn't transform into more work. People thought that I was Pakistani. However, after ‘Filmistan’, I gained appreciation, and then I started getting more work. That film was a turning point in my life.”

Further, he talked about how no formula can guarantee success and said, “There is actually no formula and set pattern that we can jot down. After Filmistan, I thought I would get a big film, but a few got shelved, a few were stopped halfway, and a few didn't get a distributor. I went back to square one, giving auditions and started getting rejections. After giving a good performance, getting rejected made me feel even worse. But as time changed, Family Man happened, and since then, God has been kind to me.”

The actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in his debut shared that King Khan is a charmer. Sharib mentioned that SRK makes people feel very special, no matter who they are. He said, "If you are already his fan, when you meet him, you fall in love with him."

On a parting note, the actor shared what he wished to do in future and said, “There are a lot of things that I still want to do. I want to direct soon, and I don't mind acting in my directorial debut. I really enjoyed my negative role in 'Vikram Vedha' and had grey shades in 'Afwaah.' Now, I want to do a 'bhayankar badass' role, something intense. I want to be part of a larger-than-life film like 'Pushpa,' where every second is passing in slow motion.”