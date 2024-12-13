Playing crime reporter at a Mumbai tabloid in Despatch, Manoj Bajpayee pens an ode to the profession for mid-day

From the streets of Mumbai in Satya (1998) to the streets of Aligarh in Aligarh (2015), my career in acting has been more than just a profession.

In Shool (1999), I portrayed a police officer, grappling with a system drowning in corruption. In Aligarh, I stepped into the life of a man, Professor Siras, fighting for dignity and acceptance.

Each of these roles compelled me to confront larger societal truths, while asking myself uncomfortable questions: What does it mean to fight for what is right? How does one reconcile personal beliefs with external realities?

These questions have always intrigued me, both as actor and person. Philosophers like Aristotle argued that virtue lies in the Golden Mean, a balance between extremes. In our complex world, this balance often blurs, leaving us navigating morally grey zones.

My roles have given me the opportunity to explore these nuances, often reflecting on struggles of individuals, caught between what is legal, and what is just. Some of them resonate deeply enough to stay with me long after cameras stop rolling.

This intersection of law, justice, and truth has been a recurring theme. In Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023), I portrayed a steadfast lawyer, fighting a powerful adversary, in a case that demanded immense moral and emotional resilience.

Such roles often delve into questions philosophers have debated for centuries: Is justice absolute, or does it adapt to the context? How do power dynamics shape our understanding of right, and wrong? As an actor, embodying these dilemmas allowed me to bring to life the complexities of the systems we live in, and the individuals who navigate them.

When the opportunity to play Joy, an investigative journalist [in a Mumbai tabloid] in Despatch, came my way, it felt like a natural extension of this ongoing exploration. Investigative journalism has historically been a powerful force for uncovering societal injustice.

From the muckrakers of the early 20th century to today’s reporters, risking everything to expose corruption, journalists have often operated at the crossroads of personal safety and public responsibility.

Journalism is the fourth pillar of India’s democracy. Playing Joy made me understand why.

Journalists venture into the most dangerous and uncertain territories, both physical and ideological, to seek the truth. From exposing corruption to uncovering crimes that threaten the fabric of society, their work is essential, yet fraught with personal and professional risks. Stories of reporters working in conflict zones, or investigating systemic corruption, highlight the incredible resilience and courage it takes to be a journalist.

To prepare for the role, I turned to my long-standing friendships with journalists. Some of whom I’ve known since theatre days in Delhi. Our conversations offered me a window into their lives, revealing the immense pressures they face, from maintaining work-life balance, to battling mental health challenges.

The emotional toll of consistently confronting the darker sides of humanity is a weight few professions bear. Yet, they do so because of an unwavering commitment to truth and accountability. Cinema, at its best, has the power to hold a mirror to society. As Plato once remarked, storytelling shapes the soul, offering lessons that transcend time.

Looking back, I see my acting journey as one of constant learning. Each character has taught me something new. The roles that resonate most deeply are those that force me to ask questions that have no easy answers.

Playing Joy in Despatch reaffirmed my belief in the importance of journalists as defenders of truth, working at the cost of their personal life. Journalists are not just professionals. Their pursuit of truth is a deeply human endeavour, and a service to society. Despatch gave me a renewed appreciation for the critical role they play in shaping a just and informed world.

Greed is one thing; job is another, but knowing that there is a risk of losing your life is a different ballgame altogether. Salute to all journalists, driven by passion, for what they do, and how they do it. I hope that the fourth pillar survives all the oddities, obstacles, greed; standing straight, and strong in the country.

As an actor, I hope to continue telling stories that illuminate the complexities of the human experience. Because in the end, art is not just about reflecting life; it’s about helping us live it more meaningfully.