Manoj Bajpayee made a special announcement on wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee's birthday. The actor shared that he is set to star in a new courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film, currently untitled, is being produced by Aurega Studios, with Manoj Bajpayee, Vikram Khakhar, and Shabana Raza Bajpayee as producers.

Today is a very special day for Bajpayee, as his wife’s birthday, July 26th, also marks the release of Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film, 'Bhaiyya Ji', on Zee5, generating significant anticipation. This is not all; his celebration has tripled as his film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, has recently achieved 1 billion watch minutes on Zee5, marking a remarkable feat for the film.

The official announcement about Manoj Bajpayee’s new project was made today in a playful Instagram post by Shabana Raza Bajpayee, where she shared a picture with Manoj Bajpayee, Vikram Khakhar, and Apoorv Singh Karki. Shabana shared the following caption:

"One of the best birthday gifts ever, and yes, I had a hand in picking it out! Thrilled to announce a new project from Aurega Studios – a riveting new soon-to-be-titled courtroom drama starring my amazing (and very talented) husband @Bajpayee.Manoj, directed by the fabulous @apoorvsinghkarki01, and produced by yours truly, @vikramkhakhar, and @Bajpayee.Manoj under our home production, Aurega Studios. Today is even more special as we celebrate the release of Manoj's 100th film, 'Bhaiyyaji', on @Zee5, and the milestone of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' reaching 1 billion watch minutes."

As soon as this post came out, fans started reacting to the new announcement. One user wrote, “'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is a historical movie, and @bajpayee.manoj has graced the role exquisitely. The ending is nothing short of experiencing awakening in its totality with a tinge of liberation.” “Wooooow! Congrats, sir @bajpayee.manoj! Many more to come with 1 billion views,” wrote another fan.

Manoj Bajpayee’s decision to sign up with Apoorv Singh Karki underscores his confidence in the director for this new venture. Their previous collaboration has set high expectations for this new project, promising a narrative with intense courtroom scenes and a thought-provoking theme.