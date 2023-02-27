Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 February,2023 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Aligarh', 'The Family Man', has shared that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's dance

Manoj Bajpayee. Pic/Yogen Shah


National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Aligarh', 'The Family Man', has shared that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's dance.


The actor, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming film 'Gulmohar' along with Sharmila Tagore, recently appeared on chat show 'The Bombay Journey X Sunday Brunch'.



Talking about his affinity for singing he said, "Since I'm from theatre, there used to be a prerequisite that an artiste should know how to sing. Main naachta bhi tha (I used to dance as well)."


Manoj revealed that he is a trained Chhau dancer. "Main Chhau dance mein trained hoon par fir jab maine Hrithik ko dekha toh maine socha aaj se dancing ka khwaab band (I'm trained in Chhau dance but when I saw Hrithik performing, my dreams of dancing were shattered). I was like 'Ab ye nahi seekh sakta main' (I can't learn this now)."

'Gulmohar', which also stars actor Suraj Sharma, marks Sharmila Tagore's return to the screen after more than a decade. The film is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3.

To promote the film, Manoj Bajpayee shared glimpses from his ancestral home in Bihar. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Manoj dropped a video and showed the viewers his ancestral home in Bihar. Showing a corner of the house, Manoj said, "There used to be an Almira where my mother used to keep barfi, pera and curd. I used to steal and eat them." Manoj also revealed that he visited the place for the first time after his mother's demise. Taking a tour of the house, Manoj shared 'home is where the heart is'.

 
 
 
 
 
