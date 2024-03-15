Manoj Bajpayee's first look from 'Bhaiyya Ji' unveiled, teaser to be out soon

The poster shows him seated on the ground as violence takes place in the background. He gives an intense look in the poster

Picture Courtesy/Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram account

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday unveiled his first look from his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji'. Sharing the film's poster, Manoj on Instagram wrote, "Aa gaye hai woh. #BhaiyyaJi in cinemas on 24th May. Teaser out on 20th March at 2:42pm."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

Excited about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

On collaborating with Manoj after 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', Apoorv said, " With 'Bhaiyaaji,' we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength & emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaaji was the apt film."

The film's teaser will be out on March 20. The release date for the project has been set as May 24.

