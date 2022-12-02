×
Manoj Bajpayee's hit song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' from 'Satya' recreated

Updated on: 02 December,2022 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The song recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas will definitely make you dance to its beats. Lyrics by Kumaar, Yash Narvekar and Dhvani Bhanushali have given the vocals to the groovy recreated number

Manoj Bajpayee. Pic/Yogen Shah


Manoj Bajpayee's hit song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' from his film 'Satya' has been recreated.


Titled 'Kudi Meri', the new version features Manoj along with Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani.



The song recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas will definitely make you dance to its beats. Lyrics by Kumaar, Yash Narvekar and Dhvani Bhanushali have given the vocals to the groovy recreated number.


Talking about the song, Manoj said, "I was glad when Vinod Bhanushali Ji decided to reinvent this classic song. Everyone has loved and cherished this 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' and now that they are bringing it back, the newer generations will be able to do the same. The audience has shown a lot of love to Bhiku Mhatre which is why I had a lot of fun while shooting this video. Even though I am not much of a keen dancer, it was a fun experience to relive the memories."

Dhvani Bhanushali added, "Singing and shooting for Kudi Meri was a surreal experience. I have enjoyed and danced to this song on so many occasions so making the music video made it even more enjoyable and what better than doing this with the OG. Manoj sir is a phenomenal person and adds so much to the video. Abhimanyu and I had a blast during rehearsals and I have finally danced to the steps of the Ganesh Acharya Sir. But Kudos to Lijo and Chetas for keeping the original element whilst giving it their twist so beautifully and Yash for being my partner in this energetic song."

'Kudi Meri' released on Hitz Music's YouTube Channel on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

