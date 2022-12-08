Breaking News
Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passes away at 80

Updated on: 08 December,2022 01:11 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

She is survived by 3 sons and 3 daughters

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passes away at 80

Manoj Bajpayee's with mother Geeta Devi/PR image


Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi, 80 passed away on Thursday morning.  According to the actor's team, she hadn't been keeping well for the past 20 days.


Geeta passed away in Delhi's Pushpajali Medical Centre and Max Superspeciality Hospital, where she had been admitted for treatment. She is survived by 3 sons and 3 daughters. Manoj's younger sister Poonam Dubey is a known fashion designer in the film industry. 



