Manoj Bajpayee's intense look from courtroom drama 'Bandaa' unveiled

Updated on: 08 December,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Wednesday, the makers of the power-packed courtroom drama launched the impressive poster of 'Bandaa'

Manoj Bajpayee's intense look from courtroom drama 'Bandaa' unveiled

Picture courtesy/Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram account


Actor Manoj Bajpayee's look from 'Bandaa' has been out.


On Wednesday, the makers of the power-packed courtroom drama launched the impressive poster of 'Bandaa'.



Manoj looks quite intense in the black and white poster of the movie sporting glasses and it is all things intriguing.


Sharing the poster, Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Ek #Bandaa Hai...Jo sach ke liye ladta hai. A story of a lawyer who fought for truth & justice against all odds.Presenting #Bandaa story of man who never gave up! An honour to essay this role."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

Manoj's look from the film has received several likes and comments.

"Fabulous sir!!! #Bandaa yeh dumdaar hai," director Milap Zaveri commented.

"Kamaal ka subject, kamaal ke actors and kamaal ke log backing the film," a social media user commented.

"Wah kya look hai," another one wrote.

'Bandaa' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

The movie was shot in Jodhpur and Mumbai and is expected to release in 2023. The film was shot in Jodhpur and Mumbai and is expected to release in 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

