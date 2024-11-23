Mansoor Khan, the cousin brother of Aamir Khan and an acclaimed director who has made 90s films like 'Qayamat se Qayamat Tak' gets candid about his life

Aamir Khan's cousin Mansoor Khan, the director of 90's popular films 'Qayamat se Qayamat Tak' and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' has a unique take on the city of dreams- Bombay, and his unpopular opinion allowed him to pursue cheese farming in Coonoor away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

The acclaimed director in a conversation with India Now and How YouTube channel says that he was sure about not living in Mumbai. It was a predetermined plan, even when he was in the US in 1978 he knew that he did not want to live in Mumbai. The filmmaker explained that most people don't understand his conscious decision to leave Mumbai because they see and know him only as a filmmaker and not beyond that. The only thing he was not sure about was when he would be able to run away from the city.

Mansoor Khan's advice to youngsters

Mansoor further says that many young people visit his farm and ask him how he made cheese farming possible in a place like Coonoor, which lacks adequate medical facilities. He also mentions that not everyone needs to leave Mumbai and move to a place like Coonoor; it was simply his personal choice because he did not want to stay in the city. He considers himself fortunate to live in a heaven-like place, although even an open field would have been sufficient for him.

The filmmaker reveals that he does not enjoy discussing films and prefers working on non-fictional and real stories. He also added that leaving films was not difficult for him, but it was a life-altering challenge for his wife, Tina, who had recently ventured into the baking business. With a little convincing here and there, he suggested that she consider doing something different, as making cakes was already a common practice. However, Khan did not want to impose his will on her and wanted her to be truly happy.

Mansoor Khasn's upcoming projects in Bollywood

However, Mansoor has been making to and fro trips from Coonoor to Mumbai for work. He went to work on Imran Khan's debut film 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na' and is currently working on Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's second stint 'Ek Din'. Mansoor's daughter, Zayn Marie, is also an actor. Mansoor opened up about his life post success in films on the YouTube channel, 'India Now and How'.