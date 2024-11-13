Breaking News
PM Modi's rally in Mumbai: Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists
Infant being sold rescued by cops in Thane, four including child's mother held
Amid bag checking row, Uddhav's convoy stopped at Maharashtra-Goa border
EOW books developer over Rs 55-crore fraud in redevelopment project in Mumbai
Fishmonger killed, body dismembered and disposed, minor girl's brother held
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Junaid Khan to have two releases on V Day 2025 weekend

Junaid Khan to have two releases on V-Day 2025 weekend?

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

With Khan’s Love Today remake with Khushi and another film with Sai Pallavi slated for back-to-back release in Valentine’s week, makers to discuss shifting dates

Junaid Khan to have two releases on V-Day 2025 weekend?

Junaid Khan

Listen to this article
Junaid Khan to have two releases on V-Day 2025 weekend?
x
00:00

We haven’t seen much of Junaid Khan since his Bollywood debut in June with Maharaj, but it looks like we might get a double dose of him in February 2025. Trade insiders suggest that his yet-untitled next, produced by superstar-father Aamir Khan and co-starring Sai Pallavi, is eyeing a Valentine’s week release. As luck would have it, his romantic drama with Khushi Kapoor, co-produced by Boney Kapoor, is already lined up for a February 7 outing. Two Junaid-starrers releasing back-to-back will only eat into each other’s business, but insiders say that the producers of both are keen to cash in on the Valentine’s Day hype.


Khushi Kapoor and Sai Pallavi
Khushi Kapoor and Sai Pallavi


A source told us, “Aamir has been eyeing February 14 for months. They have planned promotions and distribution channels around this date. So, changing it now is difficult.” Meanwhile, a source associated with the Boney and Phantom Studios’ production, said, “In September, the makers had announced the release date. Keeping the film’s theme of young romance in mind, they want to stick to the February window.” The Junaid-Khushi starrer, directed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of the Tamil hit, Love Today (2022).


It is now heard that the producers will meet soon to discuss the possibility of moving dates. The source adds, “Right now, Aamir is busy with Laapataa Ladies’ promotions in the US for Oscars. But he is planning to meet the producers of Love Today remake later this month, before the two parties lock their dates. An announcement of the new dates is expected by December.” 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Junaid Khan maharaja aamir khan Sai Pallavi khushi kapoor valentines day Valentine`s Day 2024 bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK