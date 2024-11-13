With Khan’s Love Today remake with Khushi and another film with Sai Pallavi slated for back-to-back release in Valentine’s week, makers to discuss shifting dates

Junaid Khan

Listen to this article Junaid Khan to have two releases on V-Day 2025 weekend? x 00:00

We haven’t seen much of Junaid Khan since his Bollywood debut in June with Maharaj, but it looks like we might get a double dose of him in February 2025. Trade insiders suggest that his yet-untitled next, produced by superstar-father Aamir Khan and co-starring Sai Pallavi, is eyeing a Valentine’s week release. As luck would have it, his romantic drama with Khushi Kapoor, co-produced by Boney Kapoor, is already lined up for a February 7 outing. Two Junaid-starrers releasing back-to-back will only eat into each other’s business, but insiders say that the producers of both are keen to cash in on the Valentine’s Day hype.

ADVERTISEMENT



Khushi Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

A source told us, “Aamir has been eyeing February 14 for months. They have planned promotions and distribution channels around this date. So, changing it now is difficult.” Meanwhile, a source associated with the Boney and Phantom Studios’ production, said, “In September, the makers had announced the release date. Keeping the film’s theme of young romance in mind, they want to stick to the February window.” The Junaid-Khushi starrer, directed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of the Tamil hit, Love Today (2022).

It is now heard that the producers will meet soon to discuss the possibility of moving dates. The source adds, “Right now, Aamir is busy with Laapataa Ladies’ promotions in the US for Oscars. But he is planning to meet the producers of Love Today remake later this month, before the two parties lock their dates. An announcement of the new dates is expected by December.”