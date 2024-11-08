Held at Mumbai's legendary Prithvi Theatre, the festival is a cherished celebration of theater, music, and the performing arts

In Pic: Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan is making a remarkable return to the iconic Prithvi Festival, captivating both new and long-time audiences with his compelling performances. Held at Mumbai's legendary Prithvi Theatre, the festival—a cherished celebration of theater, music, and the performing arts—has been the perfect stage for Khan to showcase his talent.

Reflecting on the warm reception to his participation, Junaid shared, “Feels fantastic performing at the Prithvi Festival after 5 years.”

About Prithvi Festival

The Prithvi Festival, which honors the immense legacy of Prithviraj Kapoor and the Kapoor family's contributions to Indian theatre, has long been a platform for both emerging and established talent. Khan’s much-anticipated return to this stage has generated palpable excitement, with packed shows serving as a testament to his rising popularity.

Junaid Khan’s Recent and Upcoming Work:

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, has recently made his debut with the Netflix film 'Maharaj'. He received good reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Maharaj' features Junaid in the role of the real-life 19th-century social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Currently, Junaid is focused on his untitled project with Khushi Kapoor, This collaboration has piqued the interest of fans who are keen to see how the young actors complement each other on screen. With both actors hailing from illustrious film families, their pairing is highly anticipated.

The film is an adaptation of the Tamil rom-com 'Love Today' (2022). 'Love Today', helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan, revolves around a couple who are compelled to swap their phones for a day at the behest of the girl’s father. Sneha Desai, one of the writers on Kiran Rao’s much-loved 'Laapataa Ladies', has reportedly penned the remake with another writer. The yet-untitled film will be released on February 7, 2025. It will be directed by Advait Chandan, who last directed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Apart from the yet-untitled film with Khushi, he also has a film with actress Sai Pallavi in his lineup. The shoot of the film has been ongoing for a while now, having started even before Junaid made his acting debut with 'Maharaj'.