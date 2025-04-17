The accused was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai in 1988 and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him

A man wanted in a 37-year-old attempt to murder case was arrested on Wednesday from a remote part of the Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra, an official said in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Mangesh Govind More alias Mangesh Manjrekar, the accused, was on the run since 1988, reported PTI.

A team of Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai arrested him from Nanemachi in Mahad tehsil, the official said.

The village is situated in a hilly area and has no proper road. Mobile network in the area is patchy, he said.

Manjrekar was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai in 1988 and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him, reported PTI.

He already had other criminal cases registered against him.

But he eluded the police as he had disassociated himself from the family and kept changing his location, the official said.

Investigating officials who had kept watch on his family residence in Ranwad village in Mahad received information that Manjrekar was staying in the Nanemachi area, he said, reported PTI.

Accordingly, a team was sent to Nanemachi and Manjrekar was arrested. He would be produced before a court in Mumbai on Thursday.

Man held over boy's murder in 2020 in Thane district

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have exhumed body parts of a 17-year-old boy who was murdered nearly five years ago after the alleged killer was arrested recently, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Soheb Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi, went missing on November 20, 2020. The local police launched a probe but could not make any headway for a long time, reported PTI.

In 2023, they detained a suspect, identified as Gulam Rabbani, who was associated with a madrasa, but he gave them the slip, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip, police recently arrested Rabbani, who shared the details of the crime. Rabbani told the police that he killed Shaikh inside a shop, chopped the body and buried some parts there, reported PTI.

It was immediately not clear if the shop was shut or who it belonged to.

The accused said he dumped the other body parts in a drain, the official said.

Based on his confession, the body parts were exhumed from the shop on Wednesday, the official said, adding that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

(With inputs from PTI)