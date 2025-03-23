Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 10 years after murder absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch

Mumbai: 10 years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch

Updated on: 23 March,2025 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused had been wanted in connection with 2015 murder case, an official said, adding that he was held from Mehsana in Gujarat by the police

Mumbai: 10 years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch

He was held following a tip off from reliable sources of Mumbai Crime Branch. Pic/Mumbai Police

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 10 years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
x
00:00

Ten years after being on the run, an absconder in a murder case was held from Gujarat by the Mumbai Crime Branch, the officials said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


The accused had been wanted in connection with 2015 murder case, an official said, adding that he was held from Mehsana in Gujarat by the Mumbai Crime Branch.


He was identified as Imran Sabir Sheikh and was held by the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch from Sidhpur in the neighbouring state, he added, according to the PTI.


"In April 2015, Nagpada-resident Riyaz Hussain Abdul Quereshi (44) was murdered allegedly by Waseem Akram Sheikh, Sajid Ali Aashiq Ali Chowdhary and Imran Sheikh. While Wasim and Sajid Ali were apprehended at the time, Imran had fled. He was staying in Gujarat under the new identity of Rahil Sabir Sheikh," the official said, as per the PTI.

Shaikh was held following a tip off from reliable sources of Mumbai Crime Branch, the official added.

Mumbai Police arrest burglary suspect who was absconding for 20 years

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last month, the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg Police had arrested a suspect who had been absconding for over 20 years.

He was identified as Habibul Baksh Sheikh, a former resident of Sewri.

Sheikh was booked and arrested in a burglary case but went missing in 2005 after securing bail.

According to the police, Sheikh was initially arrested and lodged in jail but later secured bail and never returned.

Despite multiple summonses for court hearings, he failed to appear. In 2005, the court declared him absconding and issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

As part of Mumbai Police’s recent drive to apprehend absconding criminals, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha R. (Zone 4) formed a special team led by Sub-Inspector Pallavi Jadhav to track down Sheikh.

During the investigation, police discovered that he had moved out of Mumbai to evade arrest and was living with his family in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

A team was deployed to UP, and with the assistance of local police, they successfully arrested him.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai crime branch Crime News mumbai police mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK