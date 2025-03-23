The accused had been wanted in connection with 2015 murder case, an official said, adding that he was held from Mehsana in Gujarat by the police

He was held following a tip off from reliable sources of Mumbai Crime Branch. Pic/Mumbai Police

Ten years after being on the run, an absconder in a murder case was held from Gujarat by the Mumbai Crime Branch, the officials said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The accused had been wanted in connection with 2015 murder case, an official said, adding that he was held from Mehsana in Gujarat by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

He was identified as Imran Sabir Sheikh and was held by the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch from Sidhpur in the neighbouring state, he added, according to the PTI.

"In April 2015, Nagpada-resident Riyaz Hussain Abdul Quereshi (44) was murdered allegedly by Waseem Akram Sheikh, Sajid Ali Aashiq Ali Chowdhary and Imran Sheikh. While Wasim and Sajid Ali were apprehended at the time, Imran had fled. He was staying in Gujarat under the new identity of Rahil Sabir Sheikh," the official said, as per the PTI.

Shaikh was held following a tip off from reliable sources of Mumbai Crime Branch, the official added.

Mumbai Police arrest burglary suspect who was absconding for 20 years

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last month, the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg Police had arrested a suspect who had been absconding for over 20 years.

He was identified as Habibul Baksh Sheikh, a former resident of Sewri.

Sheikh was booked and arrested in a burglary case but went missing in 2005 after securing bail.

According to the police, Sheikh was initially arrested and lodged in jail but later secured bail and never returned.

Despite multiple summonses for court hearings, he failed to appear. In 2005, the court declared him absconding and issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

As part of Mumbai Police’s recent drive to apprehend absconding criminals, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha R. (Zone 4) formed a special team led by Sub-Inspector Pallavi Jadhav to track down Sheikh.

During the investigation, police discovered that he had moved out of Mumbai to evade arrest and was living with his family in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

A team was deployed to UP, and with the assistance of local police, they successfully arrested him.

(with PTI inputs)