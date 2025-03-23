Highly-educated Delhi-based gang had contacted candidates to offer lure of exam success

The hackers assured the students that they would get the correct answers by hacking MH-CET computers using TeamViewer software

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime Branch busts gang hacking MH-CET exams for admissions scam x 00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered a racket led by a young and highly educated gang that hacked into the MH-CET system, obtained student data, and contacted candidates, offering guaranteed exam success in exchange for Rs 15-20 lakh per student and admission in top colleges. The scam came to light after few students received suspicious calls and reported them to the MH-CET officials.

A formal complaint was later filed by the coordinator of Eduspark—the agency appointed to conduct the examination process. “Unit 05 of the Crime Branch has arrested four individuals from Delhi, who were orchestrating the operation and targeting students across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan,” said Datta Nalawade, DCP, Detection, Crime Branch.

The four individuals arrested from Delhi have been identified as Ambarish Kumar Singh, a third-year student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi and owner of DG5 Online Marketing Firm; Aditya Raj and Ketan Yadav, both third-year BTech students from NIT Delhi; and Abhishek Shrivastav, a BSc Biology student from Delhi.

According to the Crime Branch, the gang has previously targeted multiple exams like the entrance exam of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT ) and had now set its sights on the MBA Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025-26, scheduled for April 4 this year. “There are individuals involved in this racket who have been hacking the MH-CET website and accessing candidate data,” said Nalawade. As per the FIR, the accused hacked the website and obtained data of approximately 72 students, some of whom were contacted with offers of guaranteed success in exchange for '15-20 lakh per candidate.

Investigations have revealed that the gang’s modus operandi involved remotely accessing candidates’ exam computers (while the candidate is giving the exam) using software such as TeamViewer to provide them with the correct answers. The FIR also says that students were contacted for providing admissions in top colleges after securing the decent marks the high-profile colleges like the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Sydenham Institute of Management Studies and Savitribai Phule Pune University (PUMBA) to name a few.

Officials discovered that the gang had identified and targeted four examination centres in Maharashtra—Beed, Yavatmal, Gondia, and Wardha—where they planned to provide pre-written answer sheets. “The gang would obtain the answer sheets 30 minutes before the exam and would assist candidates at these centers,” Nalawade added. The Crime Branch also suspects the involvement of insiders at the examination centres and is investigating further in that direction.