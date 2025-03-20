Board cancels subject after fees paid, students want answers

Students have written to NIOS, highlighting discrepancies in the subject selection process and lack of timely communication. Representation pic/iStock

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), known for accommodating students facing financial or academic challenges, has been expanding its career-oriented and skill-based courses. However, just weeks before their board exams, a major controversy has left several secondary students in distress.

A group of students enrolled in Stream 1, Block 1 of the Secondary Course (2024-25) were recently informed that their chosen subject, Employability Skills (250), is not applicable at their level. This shocking revelation came despite students having enrolled, received confirmation, and paid the required fees in May 2024. The notification of their ineligibility surfaced only a month before their exams, causing anxiety and frustration.

Lack of communication

Students first learned about the issue when they sought clarification on their Tutor Marked Assignments (TMA). To their dismay, they were informed that Employability Skills (250) was exclusively for ITI students and not for secondary students. This came as a complete shock, as the subject was listed as an option during enrollment, with no warnings issued.

Despite multiple appeals to NIOS, the board has failed to provide clarity, leaving students demanding an immediate resolution—either permission to take the exam or an alternative that won’t disrupt their academic progress.

Demand answers

Frustrated students have written to NIOS, highlighting discrepancies in the subject selection process and lack of timely communication. “This has caused immense stress. We need clarity on whether we can take the exam or if alternatives will be provided,” read a letter from one of the affected students.

NIOS tutor Agnello Pinto criticised the board’s inaction. “As soon as we discovered the course wasn’t meant for NIOS students, we sought clarification but got no response. All we receive are emails where officials ask each other to ‘take note of the issue.’ Meanwhile, students are left in uncertainty. The board initially charged Rs 350 in exam fees for the subject, and now, just weeks before exams, it’s suddenly not applicable. This is unfair and irresponsible.”

He further pointed out the inefficiency of NIOS’s newly introduced grievance redressal system, stating that students are unable to submit complaints. “Neither students nor I have received any response about their fate as of Wednesday evening.”

Logistical failures

The Employability Skills controversy is just one of many complaints against NIOS this year. Students, tutors, and parents have also reported delays in receiving study materials and practical exam resources. Some claim they received textbooks only two weeks ago, despite board exams starting in April.

Pravin Kale, a tutor and parent from the Thane-Badlapur region, shared his frustrations: “This year has been particularly chaotic. Many SSC students haven’t received their textbooks. In some centres, students who opted for writing their exams in Marathi haven’t got their books in the language. At one end the NIOS board allows the student to appear exams in Marathi and on the other hand no textbooks are available.”

Adding to their distress, practical exams for SSC students began on March 18, yet lab files were unavailable. “We had to use last year’s soft copies. We can manage these smaller issues, but how do we deal with students finding out just before exams that a subject they paid for no longer exists?” Kale questioned.

Systemic issues resurface

The controversy has reignited past complaints about NIOS’s inefficiency. A student who completed his Senior Secondary (HSC) in 2024 recounted, “It took five months to confirm my admission. My practical exam centre was an hour away, while my theory centre was much closer. Study materials arrived only 15 days before exams. The regional office in Pune is unresponsive, forcing students to visit in person for even minor issues. My study centre was removed without notice, leaving me stranded before my Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) submissions.”

Silence from NIOS officials

Despite repeated attempts for clarification, Bipan Mahara, the regional director (in charge) of NIOS Pune—overseeing Maharashtra, Diu, and Daman—has been unreachable. The lack of response has only deepened students’ frustrations.

Urgent call for action

With SSC board exams beginning April 19 for Marathi medium students and April 25 for English medium students, time is running out for NIOS to provide answers. Stakeholders are urging the board to act swiftly to prevent further academic disruptions.

"Every year, students face the same issues. The exams are just weeks away, and there’s still confusion over courses and missing textbooks," said a concerned parent from South Mumbai.

