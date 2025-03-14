A meeting was held at Mantralaya earlier this week under the chairmanship of School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse to discuss the effective implementation of the National Child Health Program

Health checkups are essential for students, particularly in rural areas. To ensure that every student undergoes these health checkups under the National Child Health Program (NCHP), the School Education and Public Health Departments will now coordinate to create a year-round schedule for the same.

To make this mandatory, in a meeting held earlier this week, the School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse directed the officials that schools must be informed in advance, and checkups should be conducted in the presence of parents. He also suggested developing an app to ensure that no student is deprived or misses these health checkups.

Public Health Minister Prakashrao Abitkar, Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Ranjit Singh Deol, Health Services Commissioner and Director of National Health Mission Amgothu Sri Ranga Nayak, Director of Health Services Dr. Nitin Ambadekar, Additional Director of National Child Health Program Dr. Kamalapurkar, Deputy Director Rekha Gaikwad, and other officials were physically present. School Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, and Nashik Zilla Parishad CEO Ashima Mittal attended the meeting via video conferencing.

During this meeting, Bhuse emphasized that before conducting health checkups, students and their parents should be notified through schools so that parents can be present during the health checkup. "To facilitate this, a calendar for health checkups should be prepared, ensuring all students are present on the scheduled day. The School Education Department must take responsibility for ensuring full attendance. Apart from routine checkups, if a student falls ill at any time, they should receive treatment under NCHP, and those requiring further medical attention after initial screening must be provided complete treatment too," Bhuse said.

For effective implementation, the Health and Education Departments should study the apps developed for student health checkups in Nashik district and Daman. The best features of these apps should be incorporated into a statewide health checkup app, Minister Bhuse suggested, Bhuse directed.

He also instructed officials to conduct a district-wise review of the Student Accident Relief Grant Scheme and resolve any pending cases urgently. Additionally, he also stressed the need to raise awareness about this scheme, ensuring that in case of an unfortunate accident involving a student, teachers take the initiative to help students and their parents access the necessary aid.

Meanwhile, Abitkar reaffirmed that student health is a top priority and emphasized that the Health Department must ensure that every student undergoes health screening under NCHP without fail.