Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > State to develop research oriented employment focused education system Education Minister Bhuse

State to develop research-oriented, employment-focused education system: Education Minister Bhuse

Updated on: 17 February,2025 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Bhuse assured that the new system would prioritise research, nurturing a scientific mindset among students

State to develop research-oriented, employment-focused education system: Education Minister Bhuse

Bhuse also inaugurated a newly developed textbook for students interested in learning the German language

State to develop research-oriented, employment-focused education system: Education Minister Bhuse
The Maharashtra government is set to develop a research-oriented and employment-focused education system while adopting the NCERT curriculum, ensuring the inclusion of state-related information, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse announced on Monday.


During a review meeting at the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (Balbharati) office in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Minister Bhuse emphasised that today's students are the future of the nation. He expressed satisfaction that Balbharati provides textbooks that not only follow the regular curriculum but also incorporate employment-oriented and agriculture-related subjects, arts, and sports, fostering a strong connection with the land.


"Priority to Research and Innovation": Bhuse


Bhuse assured that the new system would prioritise research, nurturing a scientific mindset among students.

“An education system that encourages research and innovation will be developed. Additionally, new and creative initiatives will also be implemented,” he stated.

Bhuse conducted a comprehensive review of Balbharati’s functioning and directed officials to explore ways to distribute textbooks directly to the taluka level. He further instructed that Balbharati’s operations be entirely computer-based to align with modern technological advancements.

He also emphasized that while integrating the central NCERT curriculum, state-specific content must be included to ensure local relevance. “The curriculum should be engaging so that students enjoy learning,” he added.

During the meeting, Minister Bhuse also inaugurated a newly developed textbook for students interested in learning the German language.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Ranjitsingh Deol, School Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, and SCERT Director Dr. Rahul Rekhawar, who provided insights into various initiatives in the school education curriculum. Balbharati Director Krishnakumar Patil presented an overview of Balbharati’s operations.

"With a focus on research, employment readiness, and technology-driven education, the Maharashtra government aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the future," Bhuse said.

