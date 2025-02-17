Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra cabinet members junior ministers get Y plus cover after security review

Maharashtra cabinet members, junior ministers get 'Y-plus' cover after security review

Updated on: 17 February,2025 10:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, enjoy higher 'Z-plus' security cover as per protocols of the state police's Special Protection Unit (SPU)

Maharashtra cabinet members, junior ministers get 'Y-plus' cover after security review

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra cabinet members, junior ministers get 'Y-plus' cover after security review
x
00:00

All the cabinet members and ministers of state in Maharashtra, barring Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, have been provided 'Y-plus' security with escort vehicles after a review of their threat perception, police officers said on Monday.


CM Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, as well as his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, enjoy higher 'Z-plus' security cover as per protocols of the Maharashtra Police's Special Protection Unit (SPU), news agency PTI reported.


After the formation of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government late last year, the SPU, which falls under the Maharashtra Intelligence Department, comprehensively reviewed the security of prominent political leaders, ministers, and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) based on their threat perception, an officer said.


According to the PTI, the officer said that 33 cabinet members and six ministers of state (MoS) have been provided the Y-plus cover as per security requirements and considering the threat perception.

A Y-plus security detail consists of 11 police personnel along with escort vehicles, the officer explained.

There was no change in the level of security cover provided to prominent political leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, who enjoy 'Z-plus' protection, he said.

According to PTI, the officer also stated that the security cover of some political leaders has been downgraded in view of change in the government. However, he did not reveal their names.

In the changed political scenario, most political leaders do not have the same threat perception as in the past. In view of this, their security cover has been reduced or removed altogether, the officer maintained.

In 2022, some of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who crossed over to Shinde's camp were provided enhanced security in view of threat to them. As ministers in the Shinde-led government (June 2022-November 2024), some of them enjoyed 'Y' category security, he said.

The threat perception assessment of prominent political personalities is a routine exercise of the state police, and security is provided to them based on intelligence reports, the officer informed.

After the state-wide review of VIP security, the Mumbai Police will carry out its own assessment and make necessary changes in security details as per requirements of protectees, the officer added. 

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news maharashtra devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde ajit pawar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK