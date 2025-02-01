‘One State, One Uniform’ scrapped after widespread delays; integrated notebook-textbooks also discontinued

School education minister Dada Bhuse interacts with young students

In a recent major policy shift, the new Minister for School Education, Dada Bhuse scrapped two major decisions implemented by his predecessor, Deepak Kesarkar. The move, which came soon after Bhuse took charge, has sparked discussions on whether it reflects the failure of the previous administration’s education policies.

‘One State, One Uniform’

The first decision to be revoked was the ‘One State, One Uniform’ policy, which aimed to standardise school uniforms across Maharashtra. However, it has now emerged that thousands of students have still not received their uniforms, causing widespread inconvenience and raising concerns about its execution. The policy has been under fire from across corners after thousands of students did not receive their uniforms.

Under the policy announced by Kesarkar, the responsibility for sewing uniforms was entrusted to a self-help group registered under the Maharashtra Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVM). However, this group has come under scrutiny due to alleged shortcomings in execution.

Highlighting issues in the policy, Vijay Kombey, state president of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Committee, said, “Nearly 50-60 per cent of schools in Vidarbha have not received uniforms, and the situation in other regions, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, is no better. Even those students who have received their uniforms are complaining about the poor quality of the fabric. This is the second year since the scheme was announced, yet the government has failed to implement its own policy effectively. I consider this a complete failure.”

Speaking on scrapping of the ‘One State, One Uniform’ policy, Kombey added, “From the academic year 2024-25, the state government decided to implement the ‘One State, One Uniform’ free uniform scheme through the School Management Committee, as was previously done. Considering the challenges faced in its implementation, the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Committee had consistently advocated for the scheme to be continued in its earlier format. We welcome the government's decision to revert to the previous system.”

Combined note/textbooks

The second decision to be scrapped is the integration of blank notebook pages into textbooks, introduced in the 2023-24 academic year to reduce the weight of school bags. However, experts and educators pointed out that this approach would not effectively reduce the burden and could instead create practical difficulties for students. Reports suggest that the government is now reconsidering several decisions.

Other policies need review

The swift rollback of these policies has also reignited demands for reconsideration of other controversial decisions, such as the cluster school scheme and contractual teacher appointments, which were implemented despite public resistance. Education experts and teacher organisations argue that these policies were imposed without adequate consultation, leading to confusion and dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

Expert Speak

Sushil Shejule, president of Aamhi Shikshak, expressed concerns over these abrupt policy changes, stating: “The immediate reversal of two major decisions from Deepak Kesarkar's tenure, right at the onset of this new government, raises a critical question… should this be considered a failure of the previous administration’s education policies?

The first decision, concerning school uniforms, remains a shocking issue. Reports indicate that millions of students have yet to receive their uniforms, which is a grave injustice. The second decision, involving the addition of blank pages to textbooks to supposedly reduce the weight of school bags, would have caused more difficulties instead of solving the problem.

In addition to these concerns, the cluster school scheme and contractual teacher appointments were implemented despite public opposition. These policies, too, should be reconsidered and immediately revoked to ensure fairness for both students and teachers.

This government's recent decision to reverse these policies is a welcome step toward student welfare. Moving forward, any key educational decisions should be made in consultation with a committee comprising parents, teachers, school administrators, education experts, and officials. Future policies should only be implemented after thorough discussions based on their recommendations.”

Arundhati Chavan, president of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) United Forum, also voiced her objections. She said: “This system has been in place for a year now. First, stakeholders, especially parents and students, have to accept and adjust to new decisions. Just as they begin to adapt, the policy is abruptly scrapped. Why are these initiatives not given enough time to determine their effectiveness? Why are they being withdrawn within a year? And if these were flawed projects, why were they not opposed earlier?” “This back-and-forth approach is a complete waste of money, time, and resources. We strongly object to this inconsistency,” Chavan said.

‘Should have consulted me’

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the recent decision, former school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said he should have been consulted before any policy change, but refused to comment further.

