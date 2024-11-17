Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures of herself going about her routine, and enjoying life

Manushi Chhillar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Manushi Chhillar catches up with friends, revisits childhood memories in Delhi x 00:00

Actress Manushi Chhillar, who was last seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has shared her checklist for the week. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures of herself going about her routine, and enjoying life.

In the pictures, she can be seen inside a gym doing pilates, getting decked-up during her make-up session, enjoying a few drinks, and posing next to a punching bag.

She wrote in the caption, “My week checklist, work and travel, exercise, glam, catching up with friends, finishing my painting, revisiting childhood memories in Delhi”.

Earlier, the actress credited her father and doctor Mitra Basu Chhillar for his dedication that inspired her to dream of being a “clinician” when she was younger.

She re-shared a post by her father, who was in a conversation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her podcast. Sharing a glimpse of the chat, Manushi wrote a note for her dad, which read, “@dr_mitra_basu_chhillar, he’s always been more than just a doctor to me. Watching my dad pour his heart into helping others live healthier lives, day in and day out, shows me what passion truly looks like”.

“It’s his dedication that inspired me to dream of being a clinician when I was younger, and even now, his relentless commitment reminds me that age is no limit when you’re following your purpose”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in the action thriller ‘Tehran’ opposite John Abraham. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film is claimed to be based on true events.

