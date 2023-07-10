Manushi Chhillar opens up about failure of her debut film 'Samraat Prithviraj'

Manushi Chillar in an interview opened up about the failure of her debut film

Manushi Chhillar made her big Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's "Samrat Prithviraj." Unfortunately, the film was a box office flop. Manushi in an interview opened up about the failure of the film and said that she appreciated the time and work she had put into playing Sanyogita and added that the experience had taught her a lot about filming. She also recognised that she could do her best as an actress but couldn't control the outcome.

The actress while talking to Hindustan Times said, "Everything worked out for me so far, so, my expectations from life were more. Jokes apart, I did work hard a lot so it was disappointing. I learned that so many people come together to make a film, after years of hard work. As an actor, you can give your best and still the result is out of your control. You can’t control the audience. But since it was my first film, I did feel a tad bit of a loss."

Despite her disappointment, because it was her first film, Manushi discovered that she had accomplished what she had hoped for. "Now that I look back, I feel I got what I wanted from the film. I learned so much. There was a section of people who liked it. Every film won’t do good. If you logically look at the industry, the success ratio of films is very low. Most films don't do well, but looking at it I don't feel bad. Luckily I didn't stop working. I was luckily constantly involved in other projects", Manushi added.

Manushi defied the generally accepted idea that beauty pageant winners are not good at acting. She stressed the accomplishments of well-known actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who both won beauty pageants before embarking on successful acting careers.

She said, "When I came here, people in the industry told me ‘Oh you know people think pageant girls cannot act, beauty queens can’t act’. Even at YRF, they told me ‘You have to work a little harder because you have to overcome the preconceived notions.’ I didn’t realise it as such back then. You win Miss World but in acting you have to start from scratch. The film industry is very different, and competitive. Miss World was a once-in-a-lifetime exp, acting is a profession."

On the work front, Manushi has a spy-action thriller ‘Tehran’ opposite John Abraham.