Masaba gives a glimpse into her daughter Matara’s first Holi

Actor and designer Masaba Gupta celebrated her first Holi with daughter Matara. She took to social media and shared what all she did on the special occasion.

Masaba revealed that they played Holi only with flower petals and also enjoyed a festive treat including some yummy Kadhi Chawal, Aloo Bhindi and of course achaar.

"Matara’s first Phoolo wali Holi (with a side of kadhi chawal, aloo bhindi, with chane aur mirch ka achaar ofcourse) happy Holi everyone! Please eat atleast 3 plates of chaat today", Masaba captioned the post.

Her post included an adorable photo of little Matara's feet. The designer further dropped a picture of her mouth-watering food.

A couple of weeks back, Masaba shared a glimpse into her incredible workout routine during her pregnancy on Instagram.

Her inspiring post was captioned, "From ‘can’t believe I’m pregnant’ to taking a picture in every angle - watching my body do its thing..what a ride."

The post showed Masaba's baby bump growing with time. She ended the post with the words, "And a new chapter begins".

In January this year, the 'House of Masaba' head disclosed that they have decided to name their little bundle of joy Matara.

Taking to her IG handle, Masaba posted a photo of her hand with a golden bangle, along with her daughter's little hand. The bangle had "Matara" inscribed on it.

Explaining the meaning of the name, Masaba wrote in the caption, "3 months with my Matara..The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."

Masaba and husband Satyadeep Mishra welcomed their firstborn on 11th October 2024. The couple announced the pregnancy on 18th April 2024 with a joint post that read, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad (sic)."

Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep on 27th January 2023.

