Masaba Gupta extends birthday wishes to mother Neena Gupta, calls her 'powerful icon'

Picture courtesy/Neena Gupta's Instagram account

On veteran actor Neena Gupta's 63rd birthday, daughter-actor-fashion designer, Masaba Gupta on Saturday shared some vintage throwback pictures of her mother on her social media handle, calling her a 'powerful icon.'

"I mean, find me a more powerful icon! The greatest! Happy Birthday Mom!" Masaba captioned her Instagram post.

The first image shows Neena in her younger days, donning a saree and sporting a bindi on her forehead, looking as elegant as ever.

