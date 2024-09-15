Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta recently shared the inappropriate advice she got during her pregnancy. The designer is expecting her first child with husband Satyadeep Mishra

Masaba Gupta

Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta reveals she was advised to consume rasgullas, milk for fairer child

Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta is all set to welcome her first child with husband Satyadeep Mishra. She is in her final trimester and is expected to welcoem her baby anytime soon. In a recent interview with journalist Faye D'Souza, Gupta shared the inapposite advice she got during her pregnancy.

Masaba Gupta reveals shocking advice she got during pregnancy

Masaba revealed that she got advice about the skin tone of her unborn child during her pregnancy.

“It happened to me just yesterday that somebody who came up to me for some pre-natal something telling me, ‘You must eat a rasgulla every day' because your kid has to turn out lighter than you. And then, 15 days before that, I was getting another pre-natal massage, because that's what I do, and she (her masseuse) said to me, ‘Aap na doodh liya karo (you must consume milk). Saawla nahi hona chahiye, nahi honi chahiye, whatever (your child must not turn out dusky).' It was said with so much innocence. You have no choice – what can I do? Punch my masseuse? No,” Masaba said.

Masaba on dealing with racism

The designer is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. Growing up, the designer had been subjected to racism because of her skin tone.

Talking about dealing with racism, Gupta said, "You raise a child that hopefully has the resilience to power through it. That's all you do. There's no other way because it's not going to change. It's going to be spoken of in hush tones because certain things now aren't politically correct. But it'll be spoken of. The number of times people think calling someone ‘kaali’ (dark) is a way of putting them down, I find that so absurd. And I'm just giving you an example of a masseuse who comes from a certain section of society. You'll be shocked at how many educated, wealthy, well-read people also feel this way. I'm witness to it till today. It's 2024, and it hasn't changed. ”

About Masaba Gupta

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena, her father and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, and step-father Vivek Mehra.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

Neena and Vivian had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta was seen in the semi-fictionalised show 'Masaba Masaba', which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. It came out with two seasons on Netflix.