Listen to this article Masaba Gupta slammed for saying she had no money to pay her cook during pandemic: 'You sell ordinary kurta for 20K' x 00:00

Masaba Gupta, who is expecting her first child with actor Satyadeep Misra, recently talked about facing a financial crunch during the pandemic, but it seems her problems didn't sit well with netizens' ideas of financial hardship. Netizens reacted after Masaba Gupta revealed that she experienced financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she couldn't pay Rs 12,000 to her cook.

Masaba Gupta on facing financial crisis during COVID-19

In conversation with Faye D'Souza, Masaba Gupta revealed, “In 2020, when COVID hit, it was the worst time of my life. I don’t think I even had ₹12,000 to pay my cook. It was that bad. In March 2020, the lockdown happened, and we thought it would mostly last for a day or two, but it was extended to 14 days. During those 14 days, my life completely turned around. I think it was the end of March or the beginning of April when my business head said, ‘There is no money now. It’s done. Nobody is buying anything.’ Fashion was at the bottom of the food chain at that time.”

“I remember crying after every call. My business head was confident, sure that something would work out. But, we shut down five stores in two months. Some were franchises, some were company-owned. I think I had about ₹2 lakhs in the bank account. So, we thought we would hold on to that ₹2 lakhs, keep making masks, stay focused, and cut our losses,” she further added.

Netizens' reactions to Masaba's comment

As soon as the video went out, netizens began calling the fashion designer out for believing that not being able to pay her cook was a significant issue. One wrote, "Yeh konsi gareebi hai? Hume bhi chahiye" ("What kind of poverty is this? We want it too"). Another commented, "Just stop this nonsense for publicity. She sells an ordinary kurta for ₹20,000 and claims she didn’t have money for her cook." A third one wrote, "Not a big deal; she can cook. People didn’t even have food during the pandemic."

Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with Satyadeep Misra

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. She announced her pregnancy in April. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," she wrote.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series ‘Masaba Masaba’, which is based on Masaba’s personal and professional life. Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015, and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari, but the couple separated in 2013.