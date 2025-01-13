Breaking News
Masaba Gupta unveils unique name of her baby girl, explains meaning

Updated on: 13 January,2025 12:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta welcomed her first child with Satyadeep Misra three months ago. The new mother has now revealed the name of her baby girl

Masaba Gupta unveils unique name of her baby girl, explains meaning

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta and her husband actor Satyadeep Misra welcomed their first child, a baby girl in October last year. Now, the new mother has unveiled the name of their baby girl on social media. 


Masaba took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture featuring her infant's hand and her own hand which has a gold bracelet engraved with the name of her daughter. They named their daughter, Matara. 


Explaining the name of her daughter, Masaba wrote, "3 months with my Matara 🌷The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes"


Check out the post: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

How Masaba announced birth of baby girl 

On the occasion of Navami last year, Masaba announced the birth of her child. The post featured a joyful announcement, while the second picture in the carousel shows Masaba's hand holding the tiny feet of her little girl.The post includes a message that reads, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day, 11.10.2024" - Masaba & Satyadeep. Their announcement revealed that Masaba welcomed her baby girl on the occasion of Navami. As soon as Masaba shared the picture, her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Yayyyy Congratulations!" Tania Shroff commented, "AN ANGEL!! Congratulations." Shilpa Shetty added, "Congratulations, my darling." Dia Mirza welcomed the baby with, "Welcome to our world, baby girl," while Sonam Kapoor expressed, "I’m so excited and happy!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

About Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, her father and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, and her stepfather Vivek Mehra. During an interview with Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Masaba opened up about her feelings growing up as a child of celebrity parents. She also mentioned a common misconception that she would inherit a substantial fortune from her father.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They wed in 2015 but parted ways in 2019. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari, but the couple separated in 2013.

Masaba Gupta on the work front

Masaba Gupta was featured in the semi-fictionalized show Masaba Masaba, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba, as she navigates her unique background, the diverse worlds of fashion and family, and her return to the dating scene. The show has two seasons available on Netflix.

