Mast Mein Rehne Ka trailer: The trailer showcases the beautiful chemistry between the lead pair – Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff in a still from Mast Main Rehne Ka

Mast Mein Rehne Ka trailer: Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta come together for film on second chances at love and life

The trailer of 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' was unveiled today. Directed by Vijay Maurya, the movie features veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta along with highly versatile actors Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. Mast Mein Rehne Ka is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 8 in Hindi, and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada.

The trailer showcases the beautiful chemistry between the lead pair – Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, as it goes on to contrast life from two extremities, in terms of age as well as social status, and how some paths cross as a happenstance, but ultimately have the potential to change people’s lives forever. The trailer takes the audience through moments of light heartedness, while prompting them to introspect. A light-hearted drama, Mast Mein Rehne Ka takes a deeper look at life from two very interesting perspectives – when one is just embarking on the journey into the world to create a niche for themselves, and the other its extremity, where one is at the autumn of life.

"As an actor, I have always looked for roles that have allowed me to test my abilities as a performer, roles that are meaningful and different. When I read the script of Mast Mein Rehne Ka, I was fascinated by how unique the story was and I had an absolute gala time working on this film,” remarked Jackie Shroff as he shared his thoughts on the film. "While my character is that of a 75-year-old man grappling with loneliness, but there’s also a certain charm to him, which is charismatic. The characters’ complexity of being vulnerable, strong and at the same time being resolute in his life, is something that makes him very relatable. I must congratulate Vijay Maurya, the Director, for beautifully capturing my character’s emotions. And I don’t think I would have been able to bring to life my character so well if it wasn’t for Neena ji, my co-actor. She is a great friend and I think our camaraderie off the sets reflected in our chemistry on-screen! I am thrilled that thanks to the wide reach of Prime Video, audiences across the world will get to enjoy this beautifully emotional story. In the end, I would like to sign off by saying – Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Tension nahi leneka!"

“I am delighted to play such a beautifully crafted role of a woman who is full of life,” said Neena Gupta as she elaborated on the movie’s fresh and unique storyline. “Everyone wants to live life on their own terms by taking the rein of their journey in their own hands, but things don’t always turn out the way as planned. When I heard the story, I was deeply moved and felt a compassionate urge to bring this character to life on screen. The multiple nuances of this character made it a wonderful acting experience for me, and sharing screen time with Jackie Shroff, an incredibly versatile co-star and a dear friend, made the whole project so much more special for me. I hope the audiences enjoy our chemistry and the movie, as it premieres across 240 countries and territories on Prime Video.”