Manifesting my project with Manjule

Updated on: 01 July,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Kritika, who is set to film Nagraj’s Matka King, recalls wanting to collaborate with the director ever since she watched Fandry

Manifesting my project with Manjule

Pic/Instagram

To Kritika Kamra, her next, Matka King, is the realisation of a 10-year dream. The actor remembers catching a screening of director Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi film, Fandry, in 2014. It sparked in her the desire to work with the National Award-winning filmmaker someday. Today, as she is weeks away from facing the camera for his web series, Kamra’s joy is palpable. “I silently manifested working with Nagraj. I had watched Fandry at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and it deeply affected me. I have followed his work ever since. I watched Sairat [2016] in theatres. He is an important filmmaker with a unique voice,” she says.


Nagraj Manjule and Vijay Varma
Nagraj Manjule and Vijay Varma


Starring Vijay Varma in the lead, Matka King is inspired by the real-life gambling phenomenon that dominated India from the 1960s to the 1990s and delves into the nationwide gambling network that had been established. For Kamra, who won praise for her gritty portrayal in Bambai Meri Jaan last year, the Prime Video offering is a reiteration of the strong roles she wants to essay going forward. “The world of matka gambling is complex and fraught with danger, and our series aims to bring that to life with authenticity. After the positive response to my role in Bambai Meri Jaan, I’m eager to portray another impactful character. Collaborating with Vijay Varma and the rest of the cast has been a rewarding journey so far.” The cast has done table reads and will take the project on floors soon.


