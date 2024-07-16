Initially slated to roll in October, debutant director Manish’s Meena Kumari biopic said to be delayed; Kriti-starrer to kick off only in early 2025

Kriti Sanon. Pic/Instagram; (right) Meena Kumari in her swansong Pakeezah

Meena Kumari’s fans have been looking forward to her biopic, which will see Kriti Sanon step into the actor’s shoes and couturier Manish Malhotra turning director. But it looks like the much-anticipated project has been postponed again. Sources say that Malhotra, who was supposed to call action on his first directorial venture in October, has now pushed it to early 2025. This isn’t the first time the biopic has been delayed. Originally, it was to roll in October 2023, which was then pushed by a year.

Manish Malhotra

What’s the hold-up this time? We’ve heard that the writers are revisiting the script as Malhotra wants it perfected to the last detail. The source says, “The material will be vetted by multiple script doctors before it goes into filming. In a way, the delay might be good for the team. Since it’s a period drama, this allows them ample time for pre-production. Costumes are also a big part when recounting the story of one of Hindi cinema’s finest actors, and their recreation will take time. It will most likely roll in the first half of 2025.”

The yet-untitled movie, which marks Sanon’s first biopic in her 10-year career so far, aims to capture Kumari’s life and legacy. Known as the ‘Tragedy Queen’ for her roles in poignant films, she gave Indian cinema some of the most memorable movies—from Baiju Bawra (1952) to Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) and Pakeezah (1972)—before her career was tragically cut short by her death in 1972.