Kriti Sanon invests Rs 2 crore in premium Alibaug project

After Amitabh Bachchan, actress Kriti Sanon has invested in a premium property in Alibaug, situated 60 minutes from South Mumbai by sea

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon made her first investment with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) by acquiring 2000 sq feet of land in their premium Alibaug project, Sol de Alibaug. Her investment reinforces HoABL’s position as the go-to destination for elite land investments, as it continues to redefine luxury living and exclusive land ownership in India.

According to sources, Kriti has invested Rs 2 crores in the project. Located just 20 minutes away from the Mandwa Jetty and a mere 60-minute journey from South Mumbai by sea, the project is nestled in the picturesque town of Alibaug. The recently inaugurated MTHL connectivity further enhances convenience, making this project an even more attractive choice for those seeking a sophisticated retreat in Alibaug’s real estate landscape.

Speaking on her first investment with HoABL, Kriti Sanon said, "I am now a proud and happy landowner at The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s, beautiful development, Sol De Alibaug. Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for - peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio! Even my father was impressed with this investment. It is a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes. What I appreciated the most was how easy HoABL made the process of buying land for me. There is no better time to invest in Alibaug than now!”

“Kriti Sanon’s investment in Sol de Alibaug marks a significant milestone for the House of Abhinandan Lodha, reinforcing our status as elite land investments. Her choice underscores the allure of our meticulously crafted retreat. At HoABL, we’re dedicated to redefining exclusive living, and with Sol de Alibaug, we offer not just land, but an unparalleled lifestyle,” said Samujjwal Ghosh CEO, The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

Recently, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan acquired a 10,000 sq feet plot in the same project in Alibaug as well. This was after his first investment with HoABL at The Sarayu in Ayodhya earlier this year where he had bought a 10,000 sq ft plot. With Kriti Sanon joining the esteemed ranks of investors, The House of Abhinandan Lodha solidifies its reputation as the premier choice for luxurious and exclusive land ownership in India.

Alibaug, with its scenic beauty and proximity to Mumbai, has become a premier destination for land and property investments. Government initiatives to enhance connectivity between Mumbai and Alibaug are driving real estate development, attracting developers, homebuyers, and investors. Improved infrastructure, including expanded roads, upgraded transportation facilities, and a new airport, has significantly increased accessibility. This has led to a surge in demand for luxury second homes. Major projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) are further boosting interest. With rising property values and enhanced convenience, Alibaug is poised to transform into a prime residential area within the next decade.