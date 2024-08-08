Meenakshi Seshadri never really made it to the league of superstars like her male counterparts Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, still going strong on the big screen even in their 80s

Meenakshi Sheshadri Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Meenakshi Seshadri says ‘no pregnancy’ has kept Big B, Dharmendra still going strong in the industry x 00:00

Meenakshi Sheshadri made an indelible impression on fans' hearts with her performances in films such as 'Damini', 'Hero', and others. She made her debut with the film 'Painter Babu', which was released in 1983 and produced by Manoj Kumar. The stunning actor is making a comeback after a long sabbatical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she has made appearances on reality shows that paid tribute to her career, she never really made it to the league of superstars like her male counterparts Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, still going strong on the big screen even in their 80s.

In an interview with Lehren Metro, Meenakshi explained the several factors that work in the favour of male actors in showbiz. She said, “There are quite a few reasons why male actors have a longer run in the industry. Even with Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Amitabh Bachchan’s generation, they are still at it. Another factor is that men are not really the ones who are doing domestic duties at home. So they can completely devote themselves to their careers. The third reason is that they don’t have to worry about childbirth or pregnancy, or raising children. All of this becomes the woman’s responsibility. So, there you go, this is exactly why these heroes are still going strong. And, of course, people still like them. It is the most important factor.”

Meenakshi took a break from acting after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. She is known for her performances in movies such as 'Hero', 'Aandhi-Toofan', 'Meri Jung', 'Swati', 'Dilwaala', 'Parivaar', 'Shahenshah', 'Mahaadev', 'Awaargi', 'Jurm', 'Ghayal', 'Ghar Ho To Aisa' 'Damini', 'Ghatak', among others.

In a conversation with ANI, she talked about coming back to India and her passion for acting. "I am back in India after hearing my inner voice. My family also supported me and realized that I wouldn't be getting many opportunities in the US, so I am here." The ace actor added that she never wanted to be typecast and even now, after making a comeback, she wants to be "undefinable." "Even though this is my second inning, I have come again and I want to be absolutely undefinable," added the 'Ghatak' actor.