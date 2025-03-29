The organisers shared a list of the costs they had to undertake for Neha Kakkar and her team. The sum of it was over Rs 71 lakh. They said, "It was a mistake having her on board"

Neha Kakkar Pic/Instagram

Days after singer Neha Kakkar shared her side of the Melbourne concert row, the show’s organisers have now come forward, calling out the Kala Chashma hitmaker over false allegations and revealing losses incurred in crores. They also stated that it was a mistake having her on board for the same.

Melbourne show organisers hit back at Neha Kakkar

In a Facebook LIVE, the organisers said, "The allegations are completely false. We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us. It was a mistake having her on board."

They also shared a list of the costs they had to undertake for Neha and her team. The sum of it was over Rs 71 lakh. The post also mentioned the company being banned from all Olympic Park Avenue events after Neha's performance was delayed by 3 hours. They also accused her crew of smoking inside the hotel room at Crown Towers Sydney which is strictly prohibited.

Neha Kakkar’s account of the event

Neha Kakkar penned a lengthy note explaining her side of the story. She claimed that she faced a harrowing experience with the organisers as they "ran away with her money."

She wrote, "Do you all know that I performed absolutely Free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them with food. In spite of all this, we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because my fans were waiting for hrs for me there."

What happened at the Melbourne concert

Viral videos show Neha Kakkar in tears as she apologized to the audience. The singer can also be seen assuring the fuming crowd that she would make up for the lost time. "You have been sweet and patient, waiting for so long. I hate it. I have never made anyone wait in my entire life," Neha said.

Neha Kakkar, who has belted out hits such as 'Second Hand Jawaani', 'Sunny Sunny', 'Manali Trance', 'London Thumakda', 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', started her journey in singing by participating in the second season of the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol'.