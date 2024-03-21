'Meme Queen' Shraddha Kapoor is a true foodie! This recent exchange with a fan is proof

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor shared some photos on social media, her comment section was filled with playful and quirky responses from her dedicated fans

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor otherwise known as 'Meme Queen', is not just admired for her acting skills but also for her engaging presence on social media. She often shows off her sharp wit, which fans adore. Her posts spark a mix of humour and genuine emotions among her followers, leading to many funny interactions.

'Meme Queen' Shraddha Kapoor strikes again!

Recently, when Shraddha shared some photos on social media, her comment section was filled with playful and quirky responses from her dedicated fans. Shraddha took to Instagram to share some pictures, captioning them, "Kuch nahi vro… Mummy ne kaan ke neeche."

'Meme Queen' Shraddha Kapoor's latest picture:

Fans quickly chimed in with comments. One fan asked, "Pizza party kab karen🙂" to which the meme queen said, "itni kar li ab toh yoga party karni padegi 🦦"

"Mummy ko bolo kaan ke peeche kala tikka lagaye." Shraddha replied, "array yaar tikka se paneer tikka yaad aa gaya."

Another fan wrote, "Bss blue tick walon ko reply milta h kya." Shraddha playfully quipped, "yahan reply walon ko blue tick mil jaata hai."

Shraddha Kapoor's pizza party saga

Shraddha Kapoor loves to have a good time with photographers, and her playful interactions with them often make the rounds online. This Monday night was no exception, as she joined them for an impromptu pizza party at an award show. She even requested an extra pizza, adding to the fun. The video of the moment has been making waves on social media.

The video, posted by Instant Bollywood, shows Shraddha requesting an extra pizza, saying, "Ek extra hai kya. Main le lu pukka.” (Is there an extra one? Can i take it, for sure?.)"

She appreciates the photographers for their kindness. They also seem pleased with her humble attitude. Shraddha looked stunning in a pink shimmer gown. In another clip, she expresses gratitude to the photographers for sharing the pizza with her.

Netizens immediately flooded the comment section with love. One user said, "This is the reason why majority of people love her!!! Look at the way she talks so down to earth personality"

Another fan wrote, "Pure foodie 😍 such a sweetie 😍"