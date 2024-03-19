Shraddha Kapoor joined in on the pizza party the Mumbai paparazzi were having at an event last night

Shraddha Kapoor (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Listen to this article WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor asks paps for extra pizza at awards show: 'Bahut bhookh lagi thi' x 00:00

Shraddha Kapoor loves to have a good time with photographers, and her playful interactions with them often make the rounds online. This Monday night was no exception, as she joined them for a impromptu pizza party at an award show. She even requested an extra pizza, adding to the fun. The video of the moment has been making waves on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor asks paps for extra pizza

The video, posted by Instant Bollywood, shows Shraddha requesting an extra pizza, saying, "Ek extra hai kya. Main le lu pukka.” (Is there an extra one? Can i take it, for sure?.)"

She appreciates the photographers for their kindness. They also seem pleased with her humble attitude. Shraddha looked stunning in a pink shimmer gown. In another clip, she expresses gratitude to the photographers for sharing the pizza with her.

Netizens immedietly flooded the comment section with love. One user said, "This is the reason why majority of people love her!!! Look at the way she talks so down to earth personality"

Another fan wrote, "Pure foodie 😍 such a sweetie 😍"

One wrote, "Most polite, humble and cute actress in Bollywood! Shraddha Kapoor is a great role model in every possible way and I can't feel any prouder of her. Lots of love from her mexican fan."

Shraddha Kapoor asks paps for extra pizza, take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Talking about Shraddha's work front, she was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in last April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.