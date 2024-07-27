Breaking News
Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta look solemn as they attend Farah Khan's mom's prayer meet together, watch video

Updated on: 27 July,2024 04:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Farah Khan's home with his sister Shweta and nephew Agastya Nanda, take a look!

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta look solemn as they attend Farah Khan's mom's prayer meet together, watch video

Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta look solemn as they attend Farah Khan's mom's prayer meet together, watch video
Abhishek Bachchan was seen at Farah Khan's house the day after her mother passed away. He has a close relationship with Farah, having worked with her in the movie Happy New Year. 


Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta attend Farah Khan's mom's prayer meet



Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Farah Khan's home with his sister Shweta and nephew Agastya Nanda. Farah and Sajid Khan's mother passed away early on July 26. Many celebrities and family friends came to pay their last respects to Menka Irani, who passed away at 79. The day after the funeral, Abhishek visited Farah to offer his condolences.


Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan reached filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's Mumbai residence after their mother Menaka Irani, passed away. SRK and Gauri were accompanied by their daughter, Suhana Khan, and his manager Pooja Dadlani to pay last respects to the departed soul.

After meeting the bereaved family, SRK, Gauri and Suhana came downstairs with Farah Khan as they exited. In the visuals captured by shutterbugs, Farah can be seen hugging SRK and Suhana.

About Meneka Irani: 

Menaka Irani, the sister of renowned child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani, had a brief career in acting. She appeared alongside her sister Daisy in the 1963 film ‘Bachpan’. Reports indicate that Menaka had been struggling with an illness for some time prior to her passing but the exact cause of Menaka Irani's death has not been disclosed

About Menaka Irani's Death:

Farah and Sajid's mom died on July 26. She was 79. The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'. "This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah wrote this on her mother's birthday recently.

Earlier on Friday, several celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to mourn the demise of her mother.

