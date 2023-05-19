Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen together in Rhea Kapoor's film 'The Crew'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Mere bina chai pe charcha': Kareena Kapoor reacts to Tabu's latest picture x 00:00

On Friday morning, Tabu took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing with a cup of beverage. She is seen in a comfy pair of clothes with her hair left open. She strikes a cool pose as she gets clicked by her team.

Tabu's picture received lots of love and appreciation from fans. However, it is her 'The Crew' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan who grabbed the limelight with her comment. "Mere Bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai …where are the biscuits?" she wrote along with a laughing emoji. Responding to it, Tabu wrote, "waiting to come to set and take from you".

Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen together in Rhea Kapoor's film 'The Crew'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Rhea Kapoor began shooting for the film in March this year.

The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March 2023.

Besides 'The Crew', Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X', a Netflix series which is an adaptation of a novel of the same name. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena has also wrapped the shoot of Hansal Mehta's upcoming film which is yet to be titled.

Tabu, on the other hand, had three releases last year. In the past one year, she was seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2', 'Kuttey'and 'Bholaa'. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

