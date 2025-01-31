While filming Khel Khel Mein in 2023, Mudassar Aziz had discussed with Aditya Seal the possibility of casting him in Mere Husband Ki Biwi which is led by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh

Aditya Seal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar

Listen to this article After Khel Khel Mein, actor Aditya Seal reunites with director Mudassar Aziz for Mere Husband Ki Biwi x 00:00

Months after featuring in Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Khel Mein (2024), it’s an encore for Aditya Seal. The actor has reunited with the director for Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which is led by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. It turns out while filming Khel Khel Mein in late 2023, Aziz had discussed with Seal the possibility of casting him in the laugh riot that revolves around two couples entangled in a web of misunderstandings and chaos.

Mudassar Aziz

A source shared, “In the film, Arjun and Bhumi form one pair, while Aditya and Rakul portray the second. Mudassar and Aditya discussed this project on the sets of Khel Khel Mein. At that point, the director was to start Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 first. But since this comedy took shape before expected, he brought Aditya on board for the role. The film was shot from January to March 2024 in Mumbai.”

Yesterday, the actors shared Mere Husband Ki Biwi’s first look. The comedy is readying for a February 21 release. The source adds, “While the movie was shot last year, a patch shoot was remaining. The unit regrouped in January to shoot their portions and a song in Mumbai. Mudassar has a knack for weaving comedies out of romantic entanglements, be it Happy Bhag Jayegi [2016] or Khel Khel Mein. This too is a light-hearted look at messy relationships,” said the insider.