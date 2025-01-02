Filmmaker Sajid Khan had been named by multiple women including two actresses -- Sonali Chopra and Rachel White -- and one journalist for sexual misconduct

Sajid Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article MeToo accused Sajid Khan reveals he thought of ending his life many times in the last 6 years x 00:00

In 2018, multiple women came out to share their MeToo ordeals against filmmaker Sajid Khan, after which he stepped down as director of Housefull 4. Khan had been named by multiple women including two actresses -- Sonali Chopra and Rachel White -- and one journalist for sexual misconduct. He has been called out not just for harassment but also for allegedly flashing women. Six years later, Sajid opens up for the first time on the issue and reveals that he contemplated suicide on multiple occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sajid Khan thought of ending his life many times

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sajid Khan shared, “I thought of ending my life many times in the last 6 years. It’s been extremely bad, in the sense that I’ve been out of work. Despite getting a clearance from the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA). I’m trying to get back on my feet. I had to sell my house and move to a rented flat because of no earnings.”

Sajid’s mother Menaka Irani passed away last year. He added, “I was 14 when I started earning because my dad passed away, leaving me and Farah with debts. Today, I wish my mum was alive to see me try to get back on my feet. More than her son, I was her caretaker. Life has been quite tough.”

Sajid Khan on being sacked from Housefull 4

Following the MeToo allegations, Sajid Khan was asked to step down from Housefull 4. He states, “I left Housefull 4 because I didn’t want the dates to get shuffled. The producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, had put up a big set with 10–15 busy actors. Changing dates would’ve disrupted the film for years. Mine was a trial by the media, very one-sided. What does a man work for? Respect. When that’s taken away, your self-respect comes into doubt.”

Sajid had tweeted back then: "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer, and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth... I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out."

Sajid Khan was last seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.