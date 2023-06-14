Breaking News
Metro ride of a different kind: Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'

Updated on: 14 June,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu

Sources say Aditya kicked off the shoot of Anurag's Metro... In Dino at Film City yesterday; actor to juggle film with The Night Manager promotions

(L to R) Aditya Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu and Sara Ali Khan

It’s always a joy to dive into the colourful world of filmmaker Anurag Basu. On Tuesday, Aditya Roy Kapur, who featured in the director’s Ludo (2020), relived the experience as he kicked off the shoot of Metro…In Dino in Film City, Goregaon. While the movie is an ensemble drama, we hear Basu will first focus on the track of Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s characters. A source reveals, “Aditya began with an emotional sequence yesterday. Anurag has lined up the most challenging scenes at the start, with Sara expected to join the project later this week.”


For the sequel to Life In A Metro (2007), Basu has brought together an interesting cast that also includes Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta. While the director has charted out a four-month schedule for the drama, Kapur will have to juggle it with the upcoming promotions for the second part of The Night Manager that drops online at the month-end. “The Film City stint will be a week-long affair, following which Aditya will dive into the promotions. After that, he will dedicate himself fully to the film for the next few months. He wants to finish it before starting another project because it is a consuming role,” adds the source.



