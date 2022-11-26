×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mi Marathi

Mi Marathi

Updated on: 26 November,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Saiyami goes back to her Maharashtrian roots for the role in Ashwiny’s web series Faadu

Mi Marathi

Saiyami Kher


What ties two people with dramatically different ambitions and ideologies in life? Love, believes director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, as she presents a romantic drama in Faadu — A Love Story. In the SonyLIV series, Saiyami Kher plays the calm Manjiri to Pavail Gulati’s impatient Abhay who wants to strike it rich. What makes the role all the more special to her is that it took her back to her Maharashtrian roots. 


Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ clocks 6 years



Kher, granddaughter to the late Usha Kiran, says, “My Maharashtrian lineage was an inspiration for my role. Since Marathi is my mother tongue, adding my own flavour to the character wasn’t tough. The way she talks, and her mannerisms came from my observation of my family.” 


Also Read: Sudhir Mishra: Working styles in the industry have changed drastically

Kher recalls her first meeting with Iyer after the filmmaker had liked her audition. It took only a glimpse for the director to know that she had found her Manjiri. “I was at my farmhouse when we had our meeting over a Zoom call. Ashwiny ma’am said this is exactly who Manjiri is.” As part of her prep, Kher brushed up on Marathi literature. “I read a lot of poetry and listened to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi ji’s music, besides doing the usual [character] prep.”

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ashwiny iyer tiwari Faadu saiyami kher bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK