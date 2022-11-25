×
Breaking News
Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 18 new cases
Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old man held for cheating and snatching mobile phones
Serum Institute Whatsapp duping case: Seven held, main accused on the run
Shraddha Walkar murder case should be heard by fast-track court: Ajit Pawar

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi clocks 6 years Amit Trivedi gets walks the memory lane

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ clocks 6 years, Amit Trivedi gets walks the memory lane

Updated on: 25 November,2022 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The composer cum singer walks down the memory lane

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ clocks 6 years, Amit Trivedi gets walks the memory lane

Pic Courtesy: PR


It was exactly on 25 November 2016 when the Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ got released.  Today, the film clocks a wholesome 6 years of its release.


Also Read: Anupam Kher 'responds' to Richa Chadha’s controversial tweet



Taking a trip down the memory lane on its sixth year, the film’s composer cum singer Amit Trivedi said, “Dear Zindagi’ is such a beautiful film, its simple life lessons have helped so many people get through situations. Music is backbone to any story, and the love that I received especially for this film was immense. The compliments I receive for this album are the most unique ones. I feel blessed to have had worked on a film that was made with so much love.”


Also Read: I want to keep surprising people, says Alaya F about choosing ‘Freddy’

He added, "I have a lot of beautiful memories associated with ‘Dear Zindagi’, starting from the time Kausar Munir (lyricist), Gauri Shinde (director) and I were in Goa to do the music. We partied, danced and had a lot of fun between 'Just Go To Hell' and 'Taarefon se kahi's creation. Then, of course, we came back and created more songs, did the background score and it was a beautiful experience working on this beautiful film. There was also a lovely get-together with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri, Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor and the rest of the cast. It was a beautiful evening I remember and cherish. Overall it was a fantastic experience working on ‘Dear Zindagi."

On the work front, Amit Trivedi recently launched his first independent album ‘Jaadu Salona’ under his label ‘AT Azaad’.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
amit trivedi Shah Rukh Khan alia bhatt gauri shinde bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK