Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ clocks 6 years, Amit Trivedi gets walks the memory lane

The composer cum singer walks down the memory lane
Pic Courtesy: PR
It was exactly on 25 November 2016 when the Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ got released. Today, the film clocks a wholesome 6 years of its release.
Also Read: Anupam Kher 'responds' to Richa Chadha’s controversial tweet
Taking a trip down the memory lane on its sixth year, the film’s composer cum singer Amit Trivedi said, “Dear Zindagi’ is such a beautiful film, its simple life lessons have helped so many people get through situations. Music is backbone to any story, and the love that I received especially for this film was immense. The compliments I receive for this album are the most unique ones. I feel blessed to have had worked on a film that was made with so much love.”
Also Read: I want to keep surprising people, says Alaya F about choosing ‘Freddy’
He added, "I have a lot of beautiful memories associated with ‘Dear Zindagi’, starting from the time Kausar Munir (lyricist), Gauri Shinde (director) and I were in Goa to do the music. We partied, danced and had a lot of fun between 'Just Go To Hell' and 'Taarefon se kahi's creation. Then, of course, we came back and created more songs, did the background score and it was a beautiful experience working on this beautiful film. There was also a lovely get-together with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri, Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor and the rest of the cast. It was a beautiful evening I remember and cherish. Overall it was a fantastic experience working on ‘Dear Zindagi."
On the work front, Amit Trivedi recently launched his first independent album ‘Jaadu Salona’ under his label ‘AT Azaad’.