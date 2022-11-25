Anupam Kher 'responds' to Richa Chadha’s controversial tweet

Prior to Anupam Kher, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Shorey and Kay Kay Menon had criticized the actress for her tweet

Yesterday, Richa Chadha got trolled heavily on social media for tweeting about Galwan incident. For the unversed, the actress had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In no time, Richa's tweet became viral and she started getting trolled heavily for the same. Today, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and replied to screenshot of Richa’s tweet, which has now been deleted by her.

The veteran actor, in his tweet, said, “Desh ki burai karke kuch logon ke beech lokpriya hone ki koshi karna kayar aur chote logon ka kaam hai. Aur sena ke samman ko daav par lagana… isse zyada sharmnaak aur kya ho sakta hai (Trying to become famous by talking ill about your country is the work of cowards and small (mentality) people. Nothing can be more shameful than putting the honor of the Army at stake).

Prior to Anupam Kher, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey had even criticized the actress for her tweet. While Akshay posted, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain”, Kay Kay Menon wrote, “Our brave men& women in uniform,put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude,in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind!”

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. ð pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

And this is what kay kay Menon had replied: Our brave men& women in uniform,put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude,in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! à¤µà¤à¤¦à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤°à¤®!!ð®ð³ð pic.twitter.com/5mqbYfb8Ue — KayKay Menonð®ð³ (@kaykaymenon02) November 24, 2022

