Updated on: 29 July,2022 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
HoC has brought together 30 artists in the past year

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Talking art with Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha


Sonakshi Sinha’s passion for sketching turned into something bigger in the past year. In July 2021, she teamed up with brothers Luv and Kussh Sinha to launch House of Creativity (HoC), an artists’ collective that offers them a platform to showcase their work. Her painting, titled Anaaye, marked their first sale. “It was my first exhibition, and a patron made a purchase. [The initiative was born] because I wanted to help [artists] who had no access to help,” she says. HoC has brought together 30 artists in the past year.

