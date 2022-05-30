Mika Singh mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's demise, says 'Please take strong action against these criminals'

Mika retweeted the tweet, "My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking"

Mika Singh. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Following the untimely demise of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, singer Mika Singh has requested the Punjab Government to take 'strong-action' against the criminals behind the heinous crime. On Sunday, Singer Mika Singh shared an image of himself with the late singer, as he paid condolences to his family on Twitter. Mika shared a streak of tweets, in the first tweet he wrote, "I always say I'm proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @iSidhuMooseWala killed in Punjab by Punjabi's. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace."

Mika retweeted the tweet, "My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking." Further, he posted a video with the late singer in a tweet and wrote, "Bro [?]@iSidhuMooseWala[?] you've gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.."

Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru🙏 https://t.co/9QXr9Dfdy1 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 29, 2022

Show full article