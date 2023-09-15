Mini Mathur drops sweet birthday wish for husband Kabir Khan

The third picture is a selfie in which Kabir and Mini can be seen posing in the hills donning winter clothes

On the occasion of filmmaker Kabir Khan’s birthday, his wife and actor Mini Mathur dropped a cute post for him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Mini shared a series of pictures on her stories.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing for the camera which she captioned, “Happy Birthday Boyfriend!”

She dropped a solo picture of Kabir in which he donned a blue shirt and accessorized his look with a brown hat. She wrote, “Felt cute. May delete it later if birthday boy pisses me off.”

In the fourth picture, the couple can be seen twinning in pink outfits. She captioned it, “My forever Ken. Happy birthday.”

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur got married on February 28, 1998. They have two kids – son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sairah.

Kabir is best known for directing projects such as ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘New York’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ’83’ among others.

He is currently working with actor Kartik Aaryan for an upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

