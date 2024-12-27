Lyricist Javed Akhtar and singer Shilpa Rao paid tribute to the iconic Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib on his 227th birth anniversary. His ghazals have been interpreted and sung in many different ways

Today is the 227th birth anniversary of Mirza Ghalib, one of Urdu literature's most iconic poets. Real name Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, popularly known as Ghalib (meaning conqueror), his poetry remains popular not only in the Indian subcontinent but also among the Hindustani diaspora around the world. Many of his verses have been sung as ghazals by iconic singers and continue to be adapted even today.

Who was Mirza Ghalib?

Born in 1797, the poet, one of the most popular and influential ones in Urdu and Persian language, wrote at a time when the Mughal empire was entering its last quarter and the British were taking over in India. His ghazals have been interpreted and sung in many different ways by different people as his writing which is still extremely popular among the Hindustani diaspora. Ghalib continues to inspire even the youngsters not just in India but across the world.

He began composing poetry at the age of 11. His first language was Urdu, but he was equally efficient in Persian and Turkish. A descendent of Aibak Turks, Ghalib was born in Kala Mahal in Agra. He received education in Persian and Arabic. Keeping with the conventions of the classical ghazal, in most of his verses, the identity and the gender of the beloved remained unknown.

Bestowed with the honorific Dabir-ul-Mulk and Najm-ud-Daula, Ghalib lived in Gali Qasim Jaan, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, in Old Delhi which is now known as "Ghalib Ki Haveli". His residence has been turned into 'Ghalib Memorial' and houses a permanent Ghalib exhibition. Mirza Ghalib breathed his last on February 15, 1869. His tomb is located near Chausath Khamba, Nizamuddin area in Delhi.

Javed Akhtar, Shilpa Rao pay tribute

On the occasion of his 227th birth anniversary, Javed Akhtar wrote, "Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest poet of 19th century. Ghalib, who could see centuries ahead of his own times. "Hoon garmi-e- Nishat-e tassavur se nagma Sanj / maen andaleeb- e- Gulshan- e naafreeda hoon ( I am singing in the joy that my imagination has given me / I am the lark of a garden that is yet to be made)."

Singer Shilpa Rao shared a video of her singing 'Dil-e-nadaan tujhe hua kya hai'. Take a look:

In 1988, Gulzar paid a commendable tribute to Ghalib with the Doordarshan series titled 'Mirza Ghalib', with Naseeruddin Shah playing the role of the poet. The series featured ghazals sung and composed by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh.