'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away

Updated on: 18 February,2023 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Yashpal informed that Shahnawaz passed away after suffering a heart attack. The unfortunate incident happened during an award function in Mumbai

Shahnawaz Pradhan. Pic/Rajesh Tailang's Twitter handle


Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan is no more. He was 56.


Shahnawaz breathed his last on Friday. The news of his demise was confirmed by actor Yashpal Sharma.



Yashpal informed that Shahnawaz passed away after suffering a heart attack. The unfortunate incident happened during an award function in Mumbai.


"Today attended this program in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Ridz Dime Darrell ji's and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack... The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up early and taken to the car downstairs to Kokila Ben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away," Yashpal wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
After learning about Shahnawaz's demise, Rajesh Tailang, who has worked with him in Mirzapur, took to Instagram and paid an emotional tribute.

"Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha (sic)," Rajesh wrote.

Apart from Mirzapur, Shahnawaz is also known for featuring projects like Aurangzeb, Phantom and 24 among others. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

