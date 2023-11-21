Miss Universe 2023: Pakistan's first contestant Erica Robin wears burkini in swimsuit round

Miss Universe 2023: The 24-year-old Erica Robin has become the first woman to represent Pakistan at the pageant. She was among the top 20 contestants of the pageant

The recently concluded Miss Universe 2023 had several firsts. Among them was Pakistan seeing its first contestant in Erica Robin in the 72 year history of the beauty pageant. Robin made a statement during the swimsuit round of the pageant as she walked the ramp in a burkini. The grand event was held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador and the audience could not stop applauding for Robin.

Erica Robin's burkini was baby pink in colour with a shiny neckline that stood out against the pastel fabric that covered most of her body. Meanwhile, their contestants wore a bold metallic bikini with daring cutouts. The pageant was won by Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios. Australia’s Moraya Wilson was the second runner-up while Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild was crowned first runner-up at the beauty pageant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Robin (@ericarobin_official)

Robin, a christian who hails from the city of Karachi, was chosen as Miss Universe Pakistan among five finalists at a competition held in Maldives. However, Erica's participation has met with severe backlash from the people of Pakistan. Conservative voices have claimed that Robin's participation was made without the country's consent.

Erica Robin was bone in Karachi in 1999. She did her schooling from St. Patrick's Girls High School and then went to Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Chandigarh. She has credited Pakistani model and actor Vaneeza Ahmed for encouraging her to get into modelling. She has been part of various shoots and fashion shows of Pakistani brands ever since she started modelling in 2020.

Soon after Erica's selection to represent Pakistan at the Miss Universe pageant later this year was announced, her participation was met with opposing voices. Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami party said, "Who are the organisers of this beauty pageant in Pakistan? Who is doing this shameful act?"

The country's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked the intelligence agency to launch a probe against the organiser to find out how they were able to hold the Miss Universe Pakistan pageant without the approval of the country.

Kakar called it a "shameful act" and an "insult and exploitation of women of Pakistan".

Reacting to the backlash, Erica Robin said, "It feels great to represent Pakistan. But I don't understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men."