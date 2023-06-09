India has won the Miss World contest six times - Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

Poland's Karolina Bielawska Miss World 2022. Pic/Internet

Listen to this article Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska: One month is not enough to explore India's culture x 00:00

India is all set to host the 71st edition of Miss World. Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska can't keep calm to witness and explore this country. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska shared her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023 and wants to explore India's values and culture.

Talking to ANI, Karolina Bielawska said, "I would love to visit Goa, to explore beach life. Go to Manipur, to see all the nature. I am also interested in business, I would like to go to Bangalore and meet intellectual people and learn about your businesses. There are so many places in India and one month is not enough to explore. I would love to travel and learn about people because they are an important part of every country.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, during the press conference, the reigning Miss World expressed how excited she is to hand over her crown in a beautiful country like India. She said, "I need to say that I couldn't be more excited that I will hand over my crown in this beautiful country and I will be able to spend my entire month with 114 nations here in India. I believe that you have the greatest hospitality in the entire world. And it's my second time here and have always been welcomed with open arms and you make me feel at home. And also India represents diversity. However, I came here for the second time, I actually discovered that the country is diverse but still has unity, core values from the family, respect, love, and kindness. And this is something that the world loves to see." When asked about Bollywood, Miss World 2022 said, "It seems like so much fun. I always wanted to do it and Bollywood is huge, it's a big film industry. And I believe that this one will give me the flavor of it."

Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion. They will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives, all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change. There will be several rounds to shortlist participants taking over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November/ December 2023. The prestigious international pageant will be hosted in India after 27 years, the last being in 1996.

India's stint with this pageant has always been exceptional. India has won the Miss World contest six times - the first in 1966. While Reita Faria won the Miss World title in 1966, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned in 1994. Diana Hayden won the Miss World title in 1997. Yukta Mookhey bagged the title of Miss World in 1999. The year 2000 saw a Miss India World again with Priyanka Chopra winning the crown. Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World in the year 2017.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever