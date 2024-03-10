Miss World 2024: Priyanka Chopra lauds Nita Ambani as the latter gets honoured with 'Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award

Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani was honoured with the 'Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award' on Saturday night which was followed by special message by Priyanka Chopra

Nita Ambani was honoured with the 'Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award'. She was felicitated with the award for her philanthropy work. Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, lauded Nita Ambani's work via a special pre-recorded video message, that was played on screen at the event. India hosted the Miss World pageant after 28 years in the city of Mumbai. At the event on Saturday night, Reliance Foundation Chairpersonwas honoured with the 'Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award'. She was felicitated with the award for her philanthropy work. Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, lauded Nita Ambani's work via a special pre-recorded video message, that was played on screen at the event.

In the message, the 'Fashion' actor said, "I have had the honour and privilege of knowing the phenomenal Mrs Nita Ambani for a few years now. She is someone, whom I admire and respect for everything she does. I have witnessed what happens behind the scenes, and I have witnessed first-hand her passion, commitment, and eye for detail in everything she does. To me, Nita Ma'am epitomises exactly what Mrs Morley tried to instill in our young minds back then. Over the years, I have witnessed Nita Ma'am's profound impact through her various endeavors. She not only is a respectable educationist, philanthropist, and businesswoman but also a staunch advocate and protector of the arts of India."

She added, "With utmost dedication, she has consistently brought India's art and culture to the global stage. Nita ma'am wears all of these hats and more with a warm smile and so much compassion. Her journey is the embodiment of the ethos of beauty with purpose. This evening as we honour Nita ma'am, let not just celebrate her accomplishments but also the joy, empowerment and growth she has brought to so many lives."

"She's been a true trailblazer and someone who I know is not stopping anytime soon. I for one cannot wait to see what else she has planned for us. Congratulations Nita ma'am, truly well deserved, "the actor continued.

In her message, Priyanka also said, "Purpose, a word that has always held a lot of meaning for me, because of the experiences I've had personally. Growing up, I watched my mom Dr Madhu Chopra and my dad not only carry out their duties as doctors in the Indian Army, provide for us but also use their knowledge, position, talents to help those in need. I remember the countless hours my brother and I tagging along when they would use their days off to help those who didn't have access to proper medical care. Now I've been very fortunate to continue my life's journey surrounded by women who have redefined the absolute essence of womenhood. Their power, their beauty, and their ability to change the world."

Priyanka concluded with a powerful message, saying, "To all the women, young girls out here today and those girls watching across the world, I will leave you with one thought: In this crazy world we live in together, there's no better legacy than leaving behind a world touched by love and kindness."

Miss World pageant. Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic has won the 71st edition of thepageant.

(with inputs from ANI)